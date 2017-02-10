Story highlights The ordinance states no dancing within 500 feet of a church

Law enforcement had no plans on enforcing the rule

(CNN) No, this isn't the plot to a new remake of Footloose, but the similarities are eerie.

A sweetheart dance set to take place on Valentine's Day in Henryetta, Oklahoma, has been canceled due to a 1979 ordinance prohibiting dancing within 500 feet of a church.

Where's Kevin Bacon when you need him?

It started when Joni Insabella and Shelly Riveria, owners of Rosie LaVon's Marketplace, decided to hold a dance at their store. The pair even made flyers to spread the word. However when the flyer was shared on Facebook by the Henryetta Chamber of Commerce, all hell broke loose.

Concerned citizen Robbie Kinney originally brought up the ordinance in a Facebook comment, and asked city officials to look into the matter.

