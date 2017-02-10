A timeline of President Trump's travel bans

(CNN) President Donald Trump was dealt another blow when a federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday granted the state's request for a longer term halt of the revised travel ban executive order.

The President had previously pledged to keep fighting in court after a federal appeals court on February 9 ruled against reinstating his first travel ban barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

Trump said his administration would fight the latest federal ruling all the way to the Supreme Court, declaring, "we're going to win it."

Here is what has transpired since the first executive order was issued: