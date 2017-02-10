Timeline: How President Trump's travel ban unraveled

Story highlights Ninth Circuit Court judges ruled against reinstating the travel ban

Trump vows that the fight to enforce executive order is not over

(CNN) President Donald Trump has pledged to keep fighting in court after a federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against reinstating his travel ban barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

Here is what has transpired since the executive order was issued:

January 27 - President signs executive order

Trump issues the executive order banning entry for 90 days by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

January 28 - Protests start nationwide