Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of undocumented mother

Story highlights Mexican Foreign Ministry: Mother's deportation "represents a new reality"

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was deported back to Mexico after checking in with ICE

(CNN) Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to "take precautions" and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 35, was deported Thursday after she checked in with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix a day earlier. The action sparked protests by supporters of Garcia de Rayos and drew praise from proponents of stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

"The case involving Mrs. Garcia de Rayos illustrates a new reality for the Mexican community living in the United States, facing the most severe implementation of immigration control measures," Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Mexican consulates "have intensified their work of protecting fellow nationals, foreseeing more severe immigration measures to be implemented by the authorities of this country, and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process," the statement said.

Read More