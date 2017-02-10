Story highlights 924 Bel Air Road is setting a record as the highest ever listing price in the US

Billionaire developer built his passion project with his own capital

(CNN) It begins on the famed Sunset Boulevard, the iconic vein that travels 22 miles across the Los Angeles basin.

Traveling toward the sea, along the hipster cafes of Silverlake, the gritty sidewalks of Hollywood and perfectly clipped lawns of Beverly Hills -- it's arguably the Southland's very own "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." But turning north into the hills, and through the stately Bel Air East Gate, is a street that leads to the hilltop where one man's dream is realized -- to the tune of $250 million.

Location: Bel Air, CA Stats: 38,000 sq. ft, 12 beds/21 baths Amenities: Endless

Welcome to 924 Bel Air Road -- a massive modern spec house built from the ground up, without a buyer lined up. It's created a buzz in the luxury real estate sector, smashing the record as the highest asking price ever listed for a home in the United States.

But to billionaire developer Bruce Makowsky -- who built the home entirely with his own capital -- it's a passion project. "I started with nothing; I've worked my entire life. I was always taught by my parents, if you're going to do something, don't do it half way. Be all in."

That go big, or go home attitude is the foundation for big ideas: A $30 million classic auto collection. A wine cellar that holds 2,500 bottles. A 40-seat movie theater. And that's just the beginning. "What I wanted to do was create the most beautifully curated home with everything you could possibly want inside of it," he said. "This is brand new, four levels, super modern and has every bell and whistle...it's on billionaires' bucket list."

Read More