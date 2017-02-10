The sudden and unexpected deportation of undocumented Mexican immigrant Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos has sparked fears that President Donald Trump is beginning to fulfill his campaign promise to expel 11 million people from the United States.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which deported Garcia de Rayos from Arizona to Mexico on Thursday, contends there was nothing special about her case and that the move does not signify a heightened crackdown on undocumented immigrants. However, immigrant advocates, and even the Mexican government , are skeptical.

"The case involving Mrs. Garcia de Rayos illustrates a new reality for the Mexican community living in the United States, facing the most severe implementation of immigration control measures," Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The ministry also warned Mexican citizens living in the United States to "take precautions."

Immigrant advocates made similar statements and began circulating fliers designed to inform undocumented immigrants of their rights.

