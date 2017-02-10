Breaking News

Volcano-gazing in Guatemala: Overlooking Lake Atilan's volcanoes and Mayan villages while soaking in Casa Palopo's infinity pool is one way to make this Valentine's Day memorable.
Race driving in Australia: Arise Racing offers a 20-lap driver training for couples on a Radical SR3, the world's fastest production race car.
A 'Romantic Seven' safari in the Serengeti: Forget the African big five, Tanzania's Serengeti National Park offers an alternative safari focusing on the "romantic seven" -- the park's most affectionate souls.
Romance on the water in Cornwall: There's no more romantic way to experience the oak tree-lined Helford River than via a riverboat tour. The tour leads to the most famous tryst in Daphne du Maurier's novel "Frenchman's Creek" which is set in the area.
Classical musical cruise, Myanmar: The luxury Strand Cruise in Myanmar features a special musical cruise from Feb 13-17 this year. Eight classical musicians will be on board for serenades. There will also be concerts by performers from Paris' legendary Opera.
Country cooking in Italy's Abruzzo Mountains: The beautiful hills of Abruzzo comes alive in February with the aromas of Italian cuisine thanks to the numerous outings, lessons and meals held by Italy4Real.com. Guests can learn to cook local and national dishes with fresh products from the Apennine Mountains.
Canada's romantic bay: Canada's easternmost province Newfoundland and Labrador is home to towns with romantic names including Heart's Desire, Cupids and a picturesque fishing port named Dildo.
Havana city break: Valentine's Day provides the perfect opportunity to take the pulse of one of Latin America's most beguiling spots. A two-day trip can include a classic car ride through the city, walking tours and discovering the old town, Habana Vieja.
Golden Eye Experience, Monaco: The Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo offers the "Golden Eye Experience" tour -- guaranteed to bring out your inner James Bond -- for guests staying in their penthouse suite with panoramic views of the Mediterranean and Monaco. The experience includes a private casino tour, a ride in an Aston Martin and a helicopter trip.
Live like a king or queen in North Wales: Overlooking the breathtaking Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Roch Castle was recently named Wales' finest castle and offers five-star luxury in 12th-century surroundings.
Picnic by Porsche, Hawaii: Maui's landscape is already beautiful enough to set hearts aflutter, but a beach picnic safari in a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster -- an experience provided by Hotel Wailea -- will take romance levels to new heights.
Heart-shaped atoll, Tahiti: A heart-shaped atoll in the South Pacific, Tupai is understandably best seen from the sky. A helicopter jaunt from the Intercontinental Hotel is the ultimate way to do it.
Vietnam Valentine's cruise: Genting Dream's five-night cruise from Hong Kong to Vietnam includes a huge array of entertainment and dining options on board -- a cupid party and a Zouk nightclub, for example -- as well as an alluring itinerary -- from Da Nang to Hoi An to Halong Bay.
Take a letter-writing workshop in Toronto: Whatsapping heart emojis seem a bit mainstream? You can learn to write a poetic letter in Toronto. The letter will be sealed in wax with a Valentine stamp -- from an original 1850s cast-iron press.
Valentines Day travel

(CNN)One thing's for sure on Valentine's Day: owners of chocolate stores, flower and greetings card shops will definitely be smiling.

But for most, it's not so easy to guarantee success on the day when tradition dictates overt romantic gestures.
If roses, truffles and a candlelit dinner alongside 60 other couples won't cut it, it can pay to look further afield.
    Here are some of the most unusual ways to let that special someone know how much they really mean to you.

    Volcano-gazing in Guatemala

    This exclusive boutique hotel only has seven rooms, allowing guests seclusion and intimacy.
    This exclusive boutique hotel only has seven rooms, allowing guests seclusion and intimacy.
    At Lake Atitlan in Guatemala is Casa Palopó, an exclusive retreat hidden away with only seven rooms.
    This boutique hotel was previously a private home, and has been converted in style with an infinity pool and jacuzzi.
    Best of all, the views over Lake Atilan's volcanoes and Mayan villages are breathtaking.
    Casa Palopo's private boat gives tours of the lake in comfort, while couples can even enjoy a Mayan Shaman blessing to help ensure their relationship continues to blossom.
    Cost: The San Pedro Superior suite starts from $299/night.
    Casa Palopó, Santa Catarina Palopó, Solola, Guatemala; +502 7762 2270
    Race car driving in Australia

    For thrills of a more high-octane nature, visit a race driving course in Western Australia.
    Though driving together has historically been known to split some couples up, Arise Racing promises that the open-topped Radical SR3 car will get hearts racing over the course of 20 laps.
    The Radical SR3 is the world's fastest production race car, reaching 62 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds.
    Continue your training to become an "arrive and drive" participant in the Formula 1000 State Championship by perfecting the bends in style.
    Now there's a Valentine's surprise your beloved won't be expecting.
    Cost: 20-lap driver training, $1,380 per couple.
    Arise Racing, Barbagallo Raceway, 440 Wattle Ave E, Neerabup WA, Australia; +61 402 771 776 

    See lovebirds in the Serengeti

    Take a romantic safari in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park.
    Tick off the usual animal sightings, then focus on the "romantic seven" -- the park's most affectionate souls.
    The resident naturalist at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge has searched high and low for the Casanovas of the animal kingdom, so it's no surprise that the mini-parrots called lovebirds are top of the list.
    Klipspringers are monogamous small antelopes who rarely stray more than a few feet from their mate, while male weaver birds build intricate nests before the females then inspect them and choose the best constructed as their mate.
    Now that's love.
    Cost: From $1540 per night for two adults sharing, inclusive of all meals, beers, house wines and spirits.
    Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania; +255 768 982 100  

    Romance on the water in Cornwall

    A mix of adventure and romance inspired by Daphne du Maurier&#39;s &quot;Frenchman&#39;s Creek.&quot;
    A mix of adventure and romance inspired by Daphne du Maurier's "Frenchman's Creek."
    Literary inspiration comes next in the form of "Frenchman's Creek," a swashbuckling work by the romantic novelist Daphne du Maurier set in southwest England's Cornwall.
    Set on the beautiful Helford River, where oak trees line the water and kingfishers abound, there's no better or more romantic way to experience the secluded area than via a kayaking or riverboat tour which leads to the scene of the novel's most famous tryst.
    Then head back to stay at the very romantic Budock Vean, a country house on 65 acres complete with subtropical gardens and a spa.
    Cost: Two-night dinner, bed and breakfast package costs from $460 per couple, including Champagne and Cornish chocolates.  
    The Budock Vean Hotel, near Helford Passage, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth, Cornwall, UK; +44 (0) 1326 252100
    Classical musical cruise, Myanmar

    The luxury Strand Cruise in Myanmar runs on the Southeast Asian country's Ayeyarwady River and this year features a special musical cruise from February 13 to 17.
    Meander slowly from Bagan down to Mandalay, with eight classical musicians on board for serenades.
    Performers from the legendary Opéra de Paris will perform a series of intimate concerts with sunsets, pagodas and starry skies as the backdrop.
    Life on board is romantic in itself, with elegant suites, a pool and a well-stocked wine cellar to keep guests happy as the countryside drifts by.
    Cost: The Musical Voyage is from $3,592 per person, sharing a Deluxe Cabin. 

    Country cooking in Italy's Abruzzo Mountains

    A romantic -- and organic -- Valentine&#39;s Day meal completed with views of the rolling hills of Abruzzo.
    A romantic -- and organic -- Valentine's Day meal completed with views of the rolling hills of Abruzzo.
    Even on the 364 days of the year when it's not Valentine's Day, Italy isn't exactly short on romantic inspiration.
    Take your Valentine to the beautiful hills of Abruzzo, which come alive in February with the aromas of Italian cuisine for a special Valentine's break.
    The Abruzzo region lies to the east of Rome and features an Adriatic coastline and the Apennine Mountains as well as amazing produce.
    Kitchens, markets, flavors and ingredients are all on the agenda with numerous outings, lessons and meals through Italy4Real.com.
    Guests learn local and national dishes so they can return home and recreate the delicious taste of Italy.
    Cost: From $3,399 per person based on double occupancy.

    Canada's romantic bay

    Newfoundland and Labrador is Canada's easternmost province, where romantic place names abound... not to mention a town called Dildo.
    The historic fishing port in Trinity Bay, about an hour from the capital St John's, is home to the picturesque Inn by the Bay.
    To get there means driving through Cupids in Conception Bay, Heart's Content, Heart's Desire and Heart's Delight.
    Once in Dildo, snowshoeing or hiking in the wilderness are one option, or curling up with a bottle of wine overlooking the ocean is another.
    The Inn by the Bay's motto is "expect the unexpected."
    Cost: Rooms at Inn by the Bay from $69.
    Inn by the Bay, 80 Front Road, Dildo, Canada; +1-888 339 7829
    Havana city break

    Cuba's lively Havana is increasingly on the radar as a short city break destination.
    Valentine's Day provides the perfect opportunity to take the pulse of one of Latin America's most beguiling spots.
    Two days can include a classic car ride through the city, walking tours and discovering the old town, or "Habana Vieja."
    Romantic nights out include: walks along the Malecon waterfront, drinks at the legendary Hotel Nacional, dinner at a repurposed oil factory (now a restaurant called Cocinero) and a salsa show at any one of the hundreds of clubs and bars with live music.
    Cost: An all-inclusive two night trip with Intrepid Travel starts from $950 for two people, with accommodation, car tour, show and more.

    Golden Eye Experience, Monaco

    All you need now is a Martini.
    All you need now is a Martini.
    If cost is not a issue, drop $12,000 on your beloved with the "Golden Eye Experience" -- guaranteed to bring out the best James Bond in guests -- in Monaco.
    The Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo offers this tour for guests staying in their penthouse suite, which has panoramic views of the Mediterranean and Monaco.
    Kick off with a private tour of Monte Carlo Casino, as seen in numerous Bond films, before taking off in an Aston Martin, complete with Bond music, to head off to a helicopter trip.
    Lunch follows at Joël Robuchon's only Japanese restaurant, Yoshi, before a car tour of the French Riviera.
    Return to the hotel for a massage, vodka Martini, dinner, cigars and a spin in the casino.
    Cost: Rates start from $12,260.
    Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, 4, avenue de la Madone, MC 98007 Monaco; +377 93 15 15 15

    Feel like a king or queen in North Wales

    Wales is proud of its 600-plus castles, and some allow visitors seeking their inner knight.
    Roch Castle was recently named Wales' finest and offers five-star luxury in 12th-century surroundings.
    It overlooks the breathtaking Pembrokeshire Coast National Park with sweeping views over to the Preseli Hills.
    You can feel like king or queen of this castle as there are only six suites.
    Breakfast is made to order and served in your room, featuring local delicacies including laverbread made with seaweed.
    Cost: Bed and breakfast from $260 per room per night.
    Roch Castle, Church Rd, Roch, Haverfordwest SA62 6AQ, UK; +44 1437 725566
    Picnic by Porsche, Hawaii

    Maui's landscape is already beautiful enough to set hearts aflutter, but a beach picnic safari in a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster will take romance levels to new heights.
    You can feel the wind in your hair cruising the roads before choosing from scores of secluded beaches, coves and inlets.
    The perfect picnic includes gourmet treats from Hotel Wailea's award-winning restaurants, including fresh sashimi, vibrant healthy salads and decadent desserts to share.
    It's best time to enjoy the drive back with views of the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean and exploding with color.
    Cost: The Beach Safari with Roadster tour for four hours costs $302 in addition to room rates.
    Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St, Kihei, Hawaii; +1 866 850 5139

    Heart-shaped atoll, Tahiti

    Why settle for staying on the beach when you can see the heart-shaped island from above?
    Why settle for staying on the beach when you can see the heart-shaped island from above?
    A heart-shaped atoll in the South Pacific, Tupai is understandably best seen from the sky.
    A helicopter jaunt from the Intercontinental Hotel is the ultimate way to do it.
    Next, a stop at a lagoon with a guided boat and swimming with friendly sharks amongst beautiful coral formations.
    Lunch follows in a private inlet, served on a table in the water with grilled meat and fish, local fruits, vegetables and fresh coconut.
    You can toast your experience with local beers, wine or Champagne.
    Cost: $3,080 per couple.
    Motu Piti Aau, Bora Bora, French Polynesia/Tahiti; +689 40 607600

    Vietnam Valentine's cruise

    Set sail on a special journey aboard the Genting Dream five-night round trip cruise from Hong Kong to Vietnam.
    While at sea, options include a Cupid party, dance classes and a Zouk nightclub, in addition to a huge array of entertainment and dining options.
    The bustling city of Da Nang is the first stop in Vietnam, a perfect hop-off for the charming ancient town of Hoi An with its canals, shophouses and temples.
    Sail next to Halong Bay, which woos with its iconic limestone formations rising up from the still waters of the Gulf of Tonkin.
    A day trip to Hanoi is also an option for those wanting some urban fun.
    Cost: From $580 per person.
    Take a letter-writing workshop in Toronto

    Sometimes it's the simpler pleasures in life that spark romance.
    In Toronto, the historic Mackenzie House (formerly the Mayor's home) offers a group letter-writing workshop amongst other activities.
    You can learn to write poetic letters, add a Valentine stamp from their original 1850s cast-iron press, then seal it with wax.
    Share words with other participants over refreshments -- or keep them private for a special Valentine.
    Cost: $15 per person.
    Mackenzie House, 82 Bond Street; +1 416 392 6915

    Chris Dwyer is a Hong Kong-based food and travel writer and communications consultant. Follow him on Twitter at @chrismdwyer or visit www.finefooddude.com.