(CNN) Proving she is more than just a speed queen, Lindsey Vonn finished fifth in the World Championships alpine combined event as Swiss rival Lara Gut suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Vonn was sixth after the morning downhill and clawed back one place in the slalom run to finish 0.85 seconds behind winner Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in St. Moritz.

Wishing @Laragut a speedy recovery. I feel your pain. Heal up — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 10, 2017

Holdener's compatriot Michelle Gisin was second, 0.05 secs back, ahead of Austria's Michaela Kirchgasser, who also took third in 2015.

Home favorite Gut, Vonn's biggest rival for Sunday's downhill, crashed in training for the slalom and was airlifted to hospital.

