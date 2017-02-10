Story highlights CAS: "Clear evidence of doping"

Russian has not raced since 2013

Caster Semenya in line for 2012 Olympic gold

(CNN) Russia's Mariya Savinova-Farnosova has been stripped of her London 2012 Olympic gold medal and banned for four years after "clear evidence" was found that the 800-meter champion used performance-enhancing drugs.

The 31-year-old's results from July 2010 and August 2013 have been annulled, meaning she also loses her 2011 world title, 2013 world silver medal and 2010 European gold.

Savinova celebrates after her London 2012 win.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Friday there was "clear evidence" from her biological passport the runner had been "engaged in using doping."

If the International Olympic Committee decides to reallocate the London 2012 gold medal, then runner-up Caster Semenya will become a double champion, following her 800m triumph at Rio 2016.

The South African was also second behind Savinova-Farnosova at the 2011 World Championships.