Superyachts: World's best honored at ShowBoats Design Awards

Updated 6:11 AM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

Boasting a glass-walled gym and hang-out space large enough for a basketball court, Feadship&#39;s Joy&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;was compared by one judge to a &quot;block of snow and ice that has been shaped by the wind.&quot;
Joy: Best Exterior Design & Styling -- Motor Yacht above 48 meters (157ft)Boasting a glass-walled gym and hang-out space large enough for a basketball court, Feadship's Joy was compared by one judge to a "block of snow and ice that has been shaped by the wind."
Judges praised the clean lines and smooth surfaces of Genesi, designed by Fulvio de Simoni. But it was the 90m&lt;sup&gt;2&lt;/sup&gt; beach club -- the largest in a motor yacht below 48m -- that wowed them. It includes a 7m (22ft) floodable tender that becomes a swimming pool when the tender is deployed. Genesi also picked up the prize for the most innovative motor yacht, thanks to her hybrid propulsion system which eliminates the traditional engine room.
Genesi: Best Exterior Design & Styling -- Motor Yacht below 48m (157ft)Judges praised the clean lines and smooth surfaces of Genesi, designed by Fulvio de Simoni. But it was the 90m2 beach club -- the largest in a motor yacht below 48m -- that wowed them. It includes a 7m (22ft) floodable tender that becomes a swimming pool when the tender is deployed. Genesi also picked up the prize for the most innovative motor yacht, thanks to her hybrid propulsion system which eliminates the traditional engine room.
Built for use in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, My Song&#39;s designers aimed to make the vessel&#39;s proportions so balanced that it would be impossible to judge its length (almost 130ft) from a distance.
My Song: Most Innovative -- Sailing YachtBuilt for use in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, My Song's designers aimed to make the vessel's proportions so balanced that it would be impossible to judge its length (almost 130ft) from a distance.
Created to circumnavigate the globe, 282ft AQuiJo was described by the judges as &quot;an amazing piece of work.&quot; Featuring a deck jacuzzi, she can be chartered in low season for about $431,500 a week.
AQuiJo: Best Naval Architecture -- Sailing YachtCreated to circumnavigate the globe, 282ft AQuiJo was described by the judges as "an amazing piece of work." Featuring a deck jacuzzi, she can be chartered in low season for about $431,500 a week.
The groundbreaking open staircase aboard Galactica Super Nova floats off a lighted support column and surrounds a glass elevator, giving the impression of defying gravity. The vessel, designed by Heesen Yachts, was also granted the Judge&#39;s Special Award.
Galactica Super Nova: Best Naval Architecture -- Displacement Motor YachtThe groundbreaking open staircase aboard Galactica Super Nova floats off a lighted support column and surrounds a glass elevator, giving the impression of defying gravity. The vessel, designed by Heesen Yachts, was also granted the Judge's Special Award.
The 129ft custom motor yacht Sexy Fish was built by Tansu at their Istanbul shipyard in Turkey.
Sexy Fish: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Motor Yacht below 500GTThe 129ft custom motor yacht Sexy Fish was built by Tansu at their Istanbul shipyard in Turkey.
Judges were impressed by interior designer Christian Liaigre&#39;s use of angled walls, strip lighting and a dramatic stair column. Cloudbreak also boasts a fireplace, allowing guests to warm up after skiing or diving.
Cloudbreak: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Motor Yacht above 500GTJudges were impressed by interior designer Christian Liaigre's use of angled walls, strip lighting and a dramatic stair column. Cloudbreak also boasts a fireplace, allowing guests to warm up after skiing or diving.
Italian superyacht Gipsy&#39;s 2.2 meter draft enables her to explore shallow waters, while a 40&lt;sup&gt;2 &lt;/sup&gt;meter saloon, a movie theater and full-beam dining room enhance the onboard comfort..
Gipsy: Best Naval Architecture -- Semi-displacement or Planing Motor Yacht Italian superyacht Gipsy's 2.2 meter draft enables her to explore shallow waters, while a 402 meter saloon, a movie theater and full-beam dining room enhance the onboard comfort..
Showcasing a modern art collection with subtle lighting and great attention to detail, Sybaris impressed the judges with its use of asymmetry to give the illusion of extended spaces and floating walls.
Sybaris: Best Lighting DesignShowcasing a modern art collection with subtle lighting and great attention to detail, Sybaris impressed the judges with its use of asymmetry to give the illusion of extended spaces and floating walls.
Sybaris was also recognized for its layout and design. &quot;The table is a titanium modern version of a rose unfolding,&quot; owner Bill Duker told CNN Sport at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Sybaris: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Sailing YachtSybaris was also recognized for its layout and design. "The table is a titanium modern version of a rose unfolding," owner Bill Duker told CNN Sport at the Monaco Yacht Show.
And Sybaris picked up a third ShowBoats design award for the &quot;cohesive and elegant design&quot; of PHDesign.
PHDesign: Newcomer of the YearAnd Sybaris picked up a third ShowBoats design award for the "cohesive and elegant design" of PHDesign.
When it comes to relaxation, it&#39;s hard to top the 75m&lt;sup&gt;2 &lt;/sup&gt;wellness space onboard PLVS VLTRA. Featuring everything from a hair studio to a Turkish bath, the judges named it Best Recreational Lifestyle Design Feature.
PLVS VLTRA: Best Recreational Lifestyle Design FeatureWhen it comes to relaxation, it's hard to top the 75m2 wellness space onboard PLVS VLTRA. Featuring everything from a hair studio to a Turkish bath, the judges named it Best Recreational Lifestyle Design Feature.
Built as a tender to an 288ft superyacht, this 9.5m Limousine can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots.
9.5m Limousine: Tender & Support Vessel DesignBuilt as a tender to an 288ft superyacht, this 9.5m Limousine can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots.
My Song also won the award for Most Innovative Sailing Yacht thanks to her fully retractable propeller and a &quot;crush nose&quot; that reduces the impact and damage of grounding.
My Song: Most Innovative -- Sailing YachtMy Song also won the award for Most Innovative Sailing Yacht thanks to her fully retractable propeller and a "crush nose" that reduces the impact and damage of grounding.
Encouraging talented young designers to take the next step in the industry, the Student Designer award went to France&#39;s Thibaud Le Merdy and his design concept Comète.
Thibaud Le Merdy: Young Designer of the Year -- Student DesignerEncouraging talented young designers to take the next step in the industry, the Student Designer award went to France's Thibaud Le Merdy and his design concept Comète.
Applicants for both categories were tasked with providing an outline drawing of an 262ft superyacht and more detailed designs for two tenders. The Professional Designer award went to Frenchman Eric Laurent and his concept, Hearsay.
Eric Laurent: Young Designer of the Year -- Professional DesignerApplicants for both categories were tasked with providing an outline drawing of an 262ft superyacht and more detailed designs for two tenders. The Professional Designer award went to Frenchman Eric Laurent and his concept, Hearsay.
Argentine Germán Frers, designer of 1992 Louis Vuitton Cup winner Il Moro di Venezia, picked up the Lifetime Achievement award. His work continues to inspire -- the multi-award-winning 150ft Unfurled was named Sailing Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards in 2016.
Germán Frers: Lifetime Achievement AwardArgentine Germán Frers, designer of 1992 Louis Vuitton Cup winner Il Moro di Venezia, picked up the Lifetime Achievement award. His work continues to inspire -- the multi-award-winning 150ft Unfurled was named Sailing Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards in 2016.
Boat International Media, a global authority on superyachting, has unveiled the winners of its eighth annual ShowBoats Design Awards in Kitzbühel, Austria.