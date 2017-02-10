Photos: ShowBoats Design Awards Joy: Best Exterior Design & Styling -- Motor Yacht above 48 meters (157ft) – Boasting a glass-walled gym and hang-out space large enough for a basketball court, Feadship's Joy was compared by one judge to a "block of snow and ice that has been shaped by the wind." Hide Caption 1 of 17

Genesi: Best Exterior Design & Styling -- Motor Yacht below 48m (157ft) – Judges praised the clean lines and smooth surfaces of Genesi, designed by Fulvio de Simoni. But it was the 90m2 beach club -- the largest in a motor yacht below 48m -- that wowed them. It includes a 7m (22ft) floodable tender that becomes a swimming pool when the tender is deployed. Genesi also picked up the prize for the most innovative motor yacht, thanks to her hybrid propulsion system which eliminates the traditional engine room.

My Song: Most Innovative -- Sailing Yacht – Built for use in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, My Song's designers aimed to make the vessel's proportions so balanced that it would be impossible to judge its length (almost 130ft) from a distance.

AQuiJo: Best Naval Architecture -- Sailing Yacht – Created to circumnavigate the globe, 282ft AQuiJo was described by the judges as "an amazing piece of work." Featuring a deck jacuzzi, she can be chartered in low season for about $431,500 a week.

Galactica Super Nova: Best Naval Architecture -- Displacement Motor Yacht – The groundbreaking open staircase aboard Galactica Super Nova floats off a lighted support column and surrounds a glass elevator, giving the impression of defying gravity. The vessel, designed by Heesen Yachts, was also granted the Judge's Special Award.

Sexy Fish: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Motor Yacht below 500GT – The 129ft custom motor yacht Sexy Fish was built by Tansu at their Istanbul shipyard in Turkey.

Cloudbreak: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Motor Yacht above 500GT – Judges were impressed by interior designer Christian Liaigre's use of angled walls, strip lighting and a dramatic stair column. Cloudbreak also boasts a fireplace, allowing guests to warm up after skiing or diving.

Gipsy: Best Naval Architecture -- Semi-displacement or Planing Motor Yacht – Italian superyacht Gipsy's 2.2 meter draft enables her to explore shallow waters, while a 402 meter saloon, a movie theater and full-beam dining room enhance the onboard comfort..

Sybaris: Best Lighting Design – Showcasing a modern art collection with subtle lighting and great attention to detail, Sybaris impressed the judges with its use of asymmetry to give the illusion of extended spaces and floating walls.

Sybaris: Best Interior Layout & Design -- Sailing Yacht – Sybaris was also recognized for its layout and design. "The table is a titanium modern version of a rose unfolding," owner Bill Duker told CNN Sport at the Monaco Yacht Show.

PHDesign: Newcomer of the Year – And Sybaris picked up a third ShowBoats design award for the "cohesive and elegant design" of PHDesign.

PLVS VLTRA: Best Recreational Lifestyle Design Feature – When it comes to relaxation, it's hard to top the 75m2 wellness space onboard PLVS VLTRA. Featuring everything from a hair studio to a Turkish bath, the judges named it Best Recreational Lifestyle Design Feature.

9.5m Limousine: Tender & Support Vessel Design – Built as a tender to an 288ft superyacht, this 9.5m Limousine can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots.

My Song: Most Innovative -- Sailing Yacht – My Song also won the award for Most Innovative Sailing Yacht thanks to her fully retractable propeller and a "crush nose" that reduces the impact and damage of grounding.

Thibaud Le Merdy: Young Designer of the Year -- Student Designer – Encouraging talented young designers to take the next step in the industry, the Student Designer award went to France's Thibaud Le Merdy and his design concept Comète.

Eric Laurent: Young Designer of the Year -- Professional Designer – Applicants for both categories were tasked with providing an outline drawing of an 262ft superyacht and more detailed designs for two tenders. The Professional Designer award went to Frenchman Eric Laurent and his concept, Hearsay.