US opposes Palestinian's appointment to top UN post

Salam Fayyad's appointment would have been the most senior UN post ever held by a Palestinian

(CNN) The Trump administration opposed the appointment of a senior Palestinian leader for a top United Nations post Friday over concern that the move would boost the Palestinian cause at the world body.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the Ukraine ambassador, who serves as president of the Security Council, informing the council of his intention to appoint former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to be his special representative for Libya, according a copy of the letter shown to CNN.

Bloomberg first reported Guterres wanted to tap Fayyad for the post.

According to United Nations procedure, the secretary general is required to give a 48-hour notification period before making such an appointment.

Two UN diplomats said the US was opposed to Fayyad being named to the post. One of the diplomats told CNN that minutes before the review period expired at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the United States delegation objected to Fayyad's candidacy, putting his appointment in abeyance.

