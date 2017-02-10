Trump's critics are pulling a Trump, using Twitter to troll back

Washington (CNN) Most Americans don't think President Trump's tweets are all that presidential. A Quinnipiac poll released last month found 64% think he should "close his personal Twitter account."

And yet, he persists.

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so....

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying "Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14." We spoke at length yesterday!

This week, Trump name-called ("The failing @nytimes"), used all caps ("SEE YOU IN COURT"), and went after Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona. ("He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore"), proving that three weeks into his presidency, he's still the same brash Twitter user his supporters love and his critics loathe.

But some of his critics are trying to beat him at his own game, using Twitter to troll back.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision Thursday to not restore the Trump administration's travel ban, @HillaryClinton tweeted "3-0," a succinct gloat about the unanimous three-person ruling.

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway fired back, retweeting Clinton's tweet with additional commentary: "PA, WI, MI," three swing states the Trump campaign won.

Perhaps the Clinton most effective at Twitter trolling, though, is Clinton's daughter, Chelsea. Employing internet colloquialisms, like linking to the latest Trump controversy while referencing how early it is (as if to say, "Trump has already ruined X, Y, and Z, and it's only Monday"), @ChelseaClinton benefits from being conversational. Her feed is more typical liberal millennial than her scripted political family members.

Is it really only 9:27am? https://t.co/GcOtfbBCXt — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 10, 2017

Twitter trolling Trump is also becoming a must for ambitious Democrats on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted from his personal @realDonaldTrump account that his daughter Ivanka had been treated unfairly by Nordstrom for not carrying her clothing line. The controversial tweet was later retweeted by the official government @POTUS account. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, used Twitter to respond, questioning Trump's displeasure at the department store but not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sad state of affairs that our President @realDonaldTrump has expressed more displeasure with @Nordstrom than he has with Putin/Russia. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 8, 2017

And Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, retweeted Trump earlier this month, hitting him on his tax returns, which he still has not released.

The real danger isn't your investments in Russia. It's their investments in you. #ReleaseYourTaxes https://t.co/WGc9xgqBfm — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 7, 2017

The most visual anti-Trump troll this week came not from an elected official, but Rosie O'Donnell, his longtime nemesis. She changed her Twitter avatar to a faceswap of her and Steve Bannon, a reference to the Politico report that Trump was upset with Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live in part because she is a woman. O'Donnell tapped into the resulting internet campaign to have other women play male Trump administration members.

all credit to johnny smith !!! thank u johnny ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/jlBoxWoWKf — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Twitter trolling is quick and cheap, and a smart or funny tweet can reach an audience of millions of more eyeballs than any one account, thanks to retweeting by others users and the ability to embed a tweet in a story, such as this one, or reachng eyeballs on television. Trump has given no indication he's planning on scaling back his tweeting, and his critics, it seems, are just ramping up.