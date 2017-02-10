Trump: New action coming on security next week

Story highlights Trump reaffirmed US security guarantees to Japan concerning islands in the East China Sea

He said there will be new security measures outlined next week, but was not specific

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday his White House will unveil new security measures to keep America safe next week, and said his administration will continue to pursue efforts to lift the freeze on his immigration ban.

"We will be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You will be seeing that sometime next week," Trump said at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, without elaborating on what the actions will be.

At times, the press conference appeared to show an administration still finding its feet in the stagecraft of foreign policy. During Abe's opening remarks, Trump did not appear to use an earpiece to listen to a translation. And he almost closed the event before the second scheduled question from the Japanese press.

Significantly, Trump did not get asked by reporters he selected from the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post and the Fox Business Network about two other key news stories of the day, including claims that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, breached protocol by talking to the Russian ambassador to Washington about US sanctions policy before the current administration took office.

There was also no question on Trump's apparent shift on policy toward Beijing after he reaffirmed the "One China" policy after earlier suggesting he would use US relations with Taiwan as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the Chinese government.

