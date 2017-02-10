Donald Trump shook the Japanese Prime Minister's hand for 19 seconds

(CNN) Diplomacy is an art. It can also be awkward.

In a very public example of this fine line, it wasn't the warm relationship between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that lit up the reactions on social media Friday.

A photo op in the Oval Office got people talking after Japanese media asked the two to shake hands.

Trump pulled Abe's hand closer, patted it several times and held on for 19 seconds.

When they completed the handshake, Trump pulled away and Abe made a regrettable facial expression.

Read More