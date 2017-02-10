Donald Trump shook the Japanese Prime Minister's hand for 19 seconds

(CNN) Diplomacy is an art. It can also be awkward. In a very public example of this fine line, it wasn't the warm relationship between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that lit up the reactions on social media Friday.

Upon arriving to the White House, Abe's car took a wide turn and had to do a three-point turn in order avoid hitting the West Wing. Trump gave the Prime Minister a big hug in full view of the cameras before they went inside.

The viral moments continued during a photo op in the Oval Office, when Japanese media asked the two to shake hands. Trump pulled Abe's hand closer, patted it several times and held on for 19 seconds, according to the foreign press. When they completed the handshake, Trump pulled away and Abe made a regrettable facial expression.

"Strong hands," Trump said to Abe as the media left the room.

Trump has just put in his earpiece when PM Abe speaks,but yet he laughed along with the golf joke earlier without it.Does he speak Japanese? — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) February 10, 2017

Zeleny said when Trump didn't have his earpiece on, he was following cues from his aides on when to laugh https://t.co/dH10uGi718 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 10, 2017

Finally, during a joint news conference, the Twitterverse started speculating about whether or not Trump was wearing an earpiece. Abe conducted the meeting in his native language. For the tail end of the conference, Trump appeared to be holding his earpiece to his ear.

