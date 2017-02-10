Story highlights Steve Mnuchin has wokred as a Goldman Sachs banker and a Hollywood film producer

The nominee for treasury secretary has faced pushbacks from his time as CEO of OneWest Bank

(CNN) The Senate voted in the early hours of Friday morning to break a Democratic filibuster and advance the nomination of Steve Mnuchin for treasury secretary.

The vote was 53-46, largely along party lines.

The Senate will now allow at least 30 hours for debate before Mnuchin's nomination comes to a full Senate vote. A final vote is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

Mnuchin, whose resume includes time as a Goldman Sachs banker and a Hollywood film producer, has faced strong pushback from Democrats throughout his confirmation process. They've raised questions about his financial dealings and his time as CEO of OneWest Bank, which has been accused of lending discrimination and unfair foreclosure practices.

At one point, Democrats staged a boycott in a committee vote over his nomination.

Read More