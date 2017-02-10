Merkel, Pence to meet in Germany

Story highlights A senior administration official said the two would speak during Pence's trip to Europe



Washington (CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans her first high level face-to-face talks with a member of the new US administration when she meets with Vice President Mike Pence next week in Munich.

A senior administration official said the two would speak during Pence's trip to Europe for an annual security conference and talks with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels.

It's Pence's first trip abroad as vice president.

Merkel spoke with President Donald Trump by phone last month, shortly after Trump signed a controversial executive order that barred US entry to refugees for 120 days. Merkel, whom Trump has criticized for being too lenient in admitting refugees, opposed the order.

In their phone conversation, Merkel told Trump the US was obligated to admit refugees under the Geneva Convention.

