Breaking News

Piling on: More New England Patriots skipping White House visit

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 3:36 PM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Patriots post game reactions_00003412
Patriots post game reactions_00003412

    JUST WATCHED

    Deflategate ends with another Patriots championship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Six players said they don't be going to the White House
  • Some of them cited their opposition to Trump

Washington (CNN)Four more New England Patriots said they won't be accompanying their teammates to the White House later this year, where the Super Bowl 51 champions are set to be honored by President Donald Trump.

Defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch and linebacker Dont'a Hightower are joining defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett, who announced their plans to boycott the visit early this week, citing their opposition to Trump.
Why athletes are getting more political in the age of Trump
Athletes get political in the age of Trump
McCourty and Bennett earlier this week cited political differences with Trump as the reason for their snub. But other Patriots have different reasons.
    Branch, who visited the White House in 2014 when President Barack Obama was in office, said Wednesday that he is going to "hang out with the family" instead.
    Hightower, who also skipped the visit in 2014, told ESPN's Mike Reiss that he's "Been there, done that."
    Read More
    Long slammed a journalist who called on him to boycott the visit, tweeting that he "planned on skipping," but "hadn't been asked."
    "Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call," he continued.
    Colin Kaepernick (right) and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.
    Photos: NFL players protest during national anthem
    Colin Kaepernick (right) and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Seattle Seahawks&#39; Jeremy Lane sits as the national anthem plays before a preseason match against the Oakland Raiders on September 1, 2016, in Oakland.
    Photos: NFL players protest during national anthem
    Seattle Seahawks' Jeremy Lane sits as the national anthem plays before a preseason match against the Oakland Raiders on September 1, 2016, in Oakland.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Kenny Britt and Robert Quinn of the Los Angeles Rams raise their fists prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara.
    Photos: NFL players protest during national anthem
    Kenny Britt and Robert Quinn of the Los Angeles Rams raise their fists prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Denver Broncos&#39; Brandon Marshall kneels on the sideline during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver on September 8, 2016.
    Photos: NFL players protest during national anthem
    Denver Broncos' Brandon Marshall kneels on the sideline during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver on September 8, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    From left, Miami Dolphins&#39; Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills kneel during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 11, 2016.
    Photos: NFL players protest during national anthem
    From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills kneel during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    01 NFL players protest02 NFL players protest03 NFL players protest04 NFL players protest05 NFL players protest
    And Blount told Rich Eisen Thursday, "I will NOT be going to the White House. I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that."
    CNN has reached out to the Patriots' representatives and the White House for comment and has not yet received a response.
    Patriots running back James White suggested that he might skip the visit as well, but has not made up his mind.
    "I'll wait 'til the time comes and decide then," White said on Tuesday.
    Patriots players not attending the White House

    Martellus Bennett, tight end, 29

    LeGarrette Blount, running back, 30

    Alan Branch, defensive tackle, 32

    Dont'a Hightower, linebacker, 26

    Chris Long, defense end, 31

    Devin McCourty, defensive back, 29

    CNN Sports Correspondent Coy Wire predicted that "there will be more," including players from college football, who will decline an invitation from the White House "because they're watching their peers."
    Wire said that during this turbulent political time, "coaches within locker rooms need to make sure that everyone respects and understands the differences" to maintain positive team dynamics.
    The Patriots are in a particularity interesting position because they have been linked to Trump, who is a big fan and a friend to five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who skipped the team's 2015 White House visit.
    Trump announced a day before the general election that Brady and the team's head coach, Bill Belichick, are supporting his campaign for president.
    But the football star's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, bluntly denied those reports in a social media exchange.
    Following Trump's win, however, the President said Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft called to congratulate him.
    While he did not deny it, Brady played down the claim during an interview, saying, "I call a lot of people."