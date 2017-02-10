Without Melania Trump, Mrs. Abe rolls solo in Washington

Washington (CNN) Traditionally, it's the role of the first lady to accompany spouses of visiting foreign leaders around Washington. That often means a good deal of showcasing local museums, schools, monuments and gardens. It's essentially playing tour guide, but it's part of the role of representing the Administration and playing gracious hostess to very VIP out of town guests.

Melania Trump appears to be breaking with this particular tradition.

On two pre-scheduled Washington stops Friday, one to Gallaudet University and the other to attend a National Cherry Blossom Festival committee meeting at the Japanese embassy, the first lady of Japan, Akie Abe, was alone, without Mrs. Trump to guide her.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did some of his own solo touring. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Remains there include unknown servicemembers killed in World War II. Prime Minister Abe met with President Trump at the White House and was scheduled to take questions from reporters in a joint press conference.

Mrs. Trump, who has decided to live in New York through the end of the school year with her and the President's son Barron, is scheduled to be on hand to greet the Abes later Friday afternoon and fly with them and her husband aboard Air Force One to Palm Beach, Florida, for a weekend stay at Mar-a-Lago.

