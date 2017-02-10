First on CNN: John Kasich starts new political chapter

Story highlights Two Paths America will push for conservative causes and political bridge building

It is unclear if Kasich will go so far as challenging Trump in a 2020 GOP primary

Washington (CNN) Just three weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, associates of former Republican primary rival John Kasich are already positioning him as the GOP's Trump alternative, launching a new political organization to champion his campaign themes -- from political tolerance to fiscal discipline.

The organization, called Two Paths America, will push for a balanced budget amendment, strong national defense and political bridge building.

"We believe there is more that brings us together than divides us, and that when we do come together, when we unite, America always wins," the homepage of the group's new website reads.

Two Paths America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit political organization. It will advocate for policy and ideas and be run by longtime Kasich aides like John Weaver and Chris Schrimpf, but the Ohio governor will not technically be involved. However, Kasich's campaign apparatus, Kasich for America, continues to exist as well as his Super PAC, New Day for America.

Kasich was one of the last of the 17 Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race, despite only winning one GOP primary -- that of his home state.

