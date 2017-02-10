EU leader: US 'committed' to Iran nuclear deal

Story highlights Mogherini came to Washington for meetings with senior US officials

President Donald Trump has labeled the Iran nuclear agreement a "terrible deal"

Washington (CNN) The United States is committed to the "full implementation" of the Iran nuclear deal, the European Union's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.

"I was reassured by what I heard in my meetings on the intention to stick to the full and strict implementation of the agreement in all its part," Mogherini told France 24.

After two days of meetings with US officials, Mogherini said she will "return from Washington tomorrow reassured that the United States is committed to the full implementation of this deal."

Iran was Mogherini's priority on this visit, she said, but she also came to draw some clear lines for the new administration. The EU-US relationship may be changing, she said, but the 28-member bloc remains committed to policies on issues such as Middle East peace, refugees and Russia, even as they diverge from US positions.

"A new era in our relationship can mean that we can enter into a more pragmatic and transactional time," Mogherini said. "This can also mean that we differ in our political views from time to time and that we will be very clear on this."

