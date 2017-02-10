EU leader: US 'committed' to Iran nuclear deal

Story highlights Mogherini came to Washington for meetings with senior US officials

President Donald Trump has labeled the Iran nuclear agreement a "terrible deal"

(CNN) The United States is committed to the "full implementation" of the Iran nuclear deal, the European Union's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.

Following two days of meetings with senior administration officials in Washington, Mogherini told France 24, "I found an awareness that the deal has to be fully respected, and I think this will provide a good basis for common work in this respect."

She added, "For sure, this is one of the first priorities for the European Union -- to preserve the deal -- because we see it's working. And I return from Washington tomorrow reassured that the United States is committed to the full implementation of this deal."

Mogherini met with new US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, along with other administration officials and members of Congress.

In the past, President Donald Trump has labeled the Iran nuclear agreement a "terrible deal" and warned Iran that it is "playing with fire."

Read More