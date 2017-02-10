Story highlights Travel ban against citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries remains blocked

Trump administration looking at ways to more narrowly tailor the ban's language

(CNN) The White House is looking at several options to save President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration, sources say.

In the aftermath of a federal appellate court's decisive blow to Trump's move to ban citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, Trump vowed Friday that he would continue the fight in court and unveil new security measures next week.

"We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe," Trump said during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You'll be seeing that sometime next week."

Trump offered no specifics as to his plans.

The White House is working on "possible tweaks" to the executive order, according to a source in close contact with the White House on national security issues. Another possibility is writing a new order altogether, a source familiar with the process said.

