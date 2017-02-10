FEC commissioner asks Trump for voter fraud evidence

Story highlights An FEC commissioner asked Trump for evidence of voter fraud

There is no evidence of voter fraud anywhere near the scale Trump has alleged

Washington (CNN) A Federal Elections Commission commissioner called on President Donald Trump Friday to substantiate his claim of massive voter fraud in New Hampshire.

Trump alleged in a White House meeting earlier this week that illegal voters from Massachusetts successfully voted in New Hampshire en masse, three sources familiar with the meeting have told CNN.

The sources said Trump complained about thousands of people being bused from Massachusetts to vote illegally in New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton.

In a statement calling the claim "astonishing," FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said, "The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offenses under New Hampshire law."

A message left with the White House seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday night.

