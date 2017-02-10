Breaking News

FEC commissioner asks Trump for voter fraud evidence

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 10:30 PM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

McConnell disagrees with Trump&#39;s voter fraud claim
SOTU McConnell Disagrees with Trump's Voter Fraud Claims_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell disagrees with Trump's voter fraud claim

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Story highlights

  • An FEC commissioner asked Trump for evidence of voter fraud
  • There is no evidence of voter fraud anywhere near the scale Trump has alleged

Washington (CNN)A Federal Elections Commission commissioner called on President Donald Trump Friday to substantiate his claim of massive voter fraud in New Hampshire.

Trump alleged in a White House meeting earlier this week that illegal voters from Massachusetts successfully voted in New Hampshire en masse, three sources familiar with the meeting have told CNN.
The sources said Trump complained about thousands of people being bused from Massachusetts to vote illegally in New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton.
    In a statement calling the claim "astonishing," FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said, "The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offenses under New Hampshire law."
    A message left with the White House seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday night.
    Read More
    Trump to Dems: 'Pocahontas is now the face of your party'
    Weintraub is a Democratic member of the six-member commission that is tasked with overseeing campaign finance rules and providing information on federal elections.
    She said the President's reported comments constituted an "extraordinarily serious and specific charge" that could not be ignored.
    "I therefore call upon President Trump to immediately share his evidence with the public," Weintraub said.
    Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly alleged -- without offering evidence -- widespread voter fraud in the election. He has said in public and behind closed doors that "millions" of votes were cast illegally and were responsible for him not winning the popular vote.
    There is no evidence of voter fraud anywhere near the scale Trump has alleged.
    Trump said he would organize a formal investigation and bring evidence to the public, but has yet to sign an executive order establishing such a probe.

    CNN's Phil Mattingly and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.