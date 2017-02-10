First on CNN: Trump nixes Elliott Abrams for State Department job

(CNN) CNN has learned that Elliott Abrams will not get the number two position at the State Department, according to Republican sources.

President Donald Trump met with Abrams and the sources said that the meeting went well but when the President learned that Abrams had criticized him during the campaign, the President nixed Abrams as Deputy Secretary of State, according to the sources.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to convince Trump to offer the job to Abrams despite the criticism because he felt he needed Abrams' experience.

Republican sources also say White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also strongly supported Abrams, and tried to convince the President to reconsider.

"This is a loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter for the President," said one Republican source.

Read More