Breaking News

First on CNN: Trump nixes Elliott Abrams for State Department job

By Jamie Gangel and Elise Labott, CNN

Updated 11:49 AM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the council on Foreign Relations Elliott Abrams testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 9, 2011 on the recent developments in Egypt and Lebanon.
Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the council on Foreign Relations Elliott Abrams testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 9, 2011 on the recent developments in Egypt and Lebanon.

(CNN)CNN has learned that Elliott Abrams will not get the number two position at the State Department, according to Republican sources.

President Donald Trump met with Abrams and the sources said that the meeting went well but when the President learned that Abrams had criticized him during the campaign, the President nixed Abrams as Deputy Secretary of State, according to the sources.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to convince Trump to offer the job to Abrams despite the criticism because he felt he needed Abrams' experience.
Republican sources also say White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also strongly supported Abrams, and tried to convince the President to reconsider.
    "This is a loss for the State Department and the country and for that matter for the President," said one Republican source.
    Read More
    Another Republican source with knowledge of what happened said, "This was Donald Trump's thin skin and nothing else."
    CNN previously reported that Elliot Abrams had emerged as President Donald Trump's top choice to be Deputy Secretary of State.
    This is a developing story and will be updated.