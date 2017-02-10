Trump to Dems: 'Pocahontas is now the face of your party'

Story highlights In a private session with Senators, Trump brought up his unfounded claims on mass voter fraud

He also bashed Warren

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump taunted Democrats by telling them "Pocahontas is now the face of your party" -- his insult of choice for Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- during a meeting with senators earlier this week, sources told CNN.

The President also used the Thursday meeting at the White House to again surface unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election.

The sources said the Warren moment came up in the context of the Trump's impromptu analysis of the state of the Democratic Party. Trump made his comments in what appeared to be a reference to Warren's criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his confirmation process. Her comments prompted Republicans to invoke an arcane rule to cut her off.

The moment galvanized Democrats and has elevated Warren's standing among progressives.

Trump used his pejorative campaign nickname for Warren -- a reference to her claims of having Native American ancestry -- several times during the meeting, which one source described as "equal parts bizarre and completely awkward."

Read More