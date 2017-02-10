Story highlights Video shows demonstrators barring the way to the school entrance

It's not known if DeVos, a controversial pick for Education Secretary, entered the school another way

(CNN) Protesters physically blocked US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a public school on Friday morning.

Parents holding signs greeted DeVos when she arrived at Jefferson Middle School Academy in southwest Washington, not far from the Department of Education building.

When she tried to enter the school, the protesters stood in front of her, video from CNN affiliate WJLA showed.

The video showed DeVos then turned around and walked away, with one protester walking beside her shouting, "Go back! Shame, shame."

Protesters gather outside Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington to oppose a visit by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

She got into an SUV and drove off. It's not clear if she later entered the school through another door.

