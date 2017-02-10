Congressman: Elected officials shouldn't release taxes

Story highlights "I've always said he shouldn't report his taxes," Collins said about Trump

Lawmakers remain concerned about conflicts between the White House and the Trump brand

(CNN) Rep. Chris Collins said Friday that not only should Donald Trump not release his taxes -- no politician should have to do so.

"I've always said he shouldn't report his taxes. I don't think any elected official should," the New York Republican told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

Ongoing concerns about conflict of interest between the Trump Administration and Trump-related businesses are unnecessary, he said. The most recen example comes after White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway told Americans in a live TV interview to buy Ivanka Trump's clothes.

"She was smiling. She was laughing. She was speaking about herself," Collins said about Conway's interview. "Somebody is making a mountain out of a mole hill here. I'd say get a life."



"I'm just amazed that others seem to be trying to roll out the legal issues," he added.

