Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden and second lady Jill Biden are continuing their post-White House public policy work through partnering with the Creative Artists Agency.

"Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals," the former vice president said in a statement from the talent and sports agency. "We look forward to leveraging their expertise, across many fields, as part of our team."

The Biden's will continue to focus on their "cancer moonshot" initiative , which was launched after the death of their son Beau in 2015.

Jill Biden has focused on the importance of community colleges, military families and women's rights around the world.

"As a company, and as individuals, we are deeply honored and excited to work with Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden to advance their vital efforts," CAA President Richard Lovett said in a statement. "The Bidens have long led with integrity, authenticity, and compassion. Their extraordinary commitment to lifting people up is not only a great inspiration to us personally but a tremendous foundation upon which they will build an unprecedented post-White House career."

