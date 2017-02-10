Secretary of Education DeVos asks a question and Twitter goes nuts

(CNN) Obviously it was a tongue-firmly-planted-in-cheek kind of tweet. But in this climate where people perceive anything and everything through their own political prism, it didn't go over well.

Betsy DeVos, the new Secretary of Education, sent out this tweet soon after starting her job.

Day 1 on the job is done, but we're only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017

It is clear that she (or whoever runs her Twitter account) is joking. There may not be a sarcasm font, but the smiley face is the dedicated "don't be so serious" emoji.

Tweeters responded in droves.