Secretary of Education DeVos asks a question and Twitter goes nuts

(CNN)Obviously it was a tongue-firmly-planted-in-cheek kind of tweet. But in this climate where people perceive anything and everything through their own political prism, it didn't go over well.
Betsy DeVos, the new Secretary of Education, sent out this tweet soon after starting her job.
It is clear that she (or whoever runs her Twitter account) is joking. There may not be a sarcasm font, but the smiley face is the dedicated "don't be so serious" emoji.
Tweeters responded in droves.
Some took a jab at her lack of experience for the job.
Others used the opportunity to point out the necessity of funding for public schools.
Others took it in a more creative approach - a reference to her widely-derided comment about schools needing guns to protect the children from grizzly bears.