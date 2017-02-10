When Trump meets Abe, they need to talk beef

Story highlights Craig Uden: President Trump's executive order on the TPP put agricultural families at an even steeper financial disadvantage

Craig Uden is the new president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the beef industry's largest membership organization. He is a partner in Darr Feedlot, a commercial cattle feeding business, and runs a family cattle business. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meeting Friday with President Trump, the issue of international trade is once again front and center. And while we'll certainly hear a lot about how various industries are affected by trade, it's important to remember just how important access to international markets is to an often-overlooked sector: American farmers and ranchers.

For example, I'm a fourth-generation cattleman from Elwood, Nebraska, population 707, according to the 2010 census . I'm a partner in Darr Feedlot, a commercial cattle feeding business. My wife, Terri, and I also own and manage a cattle ranch. My son, Andrew, works with his own high-tech animal information company, contributing directly to the rural economy. My daughter, Blair, and her husband own a registered Red Angus herd in Minnesota.

We -- and hundreds of thousands of similar agricultural families -- are the real, if often forgotten, American faces of international trade. Now, we don't sell our beef directly to restaurants or butchers in Canada, Japan, or China; we sell to others in the production chain, who then sell a sizeable -- and growing -- percentage of our high-quality cuts to customers in other countries. But that foreign demand -- and the access to the markets where that demand is growing rapidly -- means a better life for my family and hundreds of thousands of others just like mine.

Over the past few years, politicians across the ideological spectrum have attempted to paint a portrait of how international trade has impacted the typical American worker. By now we're familiar with this portrait: the worker whose factory job disappeared when cheaper labor became available in other countries.

To be sure, many factory workers across rural America and the Rust Belt have lost their jobs in recent years, and the pain they feel is very real. However, recent research, such as a 2016 study by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, shows that approximately 85% of the job loss in manufacturing between 2000 and 2010 resulted from technological advances and automation rather than trade.

