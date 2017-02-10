Michaela Angela Davis: To whites, I was an oddity

Story highlights Michaela Angela Davis: Some whites have a narrow idea of what a black person is supposed to look like

When I was in kindergarten, my white friend's mother told me to leave her house after she found out that I was black, she writes

Michaela Angela Davis, a writer and activist, is the creator and owner of MAD FREE conversation project and was the executive fashion, beauty and culture editor at Essence, editor-in-chief of Honey magazine and fashion director for Vibe magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. This is part of "The first time I realized I was black" series.

(CNN) I remember when I first learned I was black, or more accurately, I will never forget the first time someone else learned I was black.

I was about kindergarten age, the time when you independently interact for the first time with the world outside your home. I was born in Germany, my father was an officer in the Army, and he and my mother were both cosmopolitan, both intellectuals. I had been nurtured by black and international people and culture my entire short colorful life.

Michaela Angela Davis

My family had moved to a small, primarily white southern New Jersey town. The blandness of everything was in startling contrast to what I had known.

Initially I was an oddity to my new neighbors. My complexion was like theirs but my facial features were not. My bright blond hair was common, but the thick woolly texture of my pig-tails was not.

Some white Americans have a very narrow understanding of the scope of genetic possibilities that can be produced when the diverse people of African ancestry mix with others. Because of our complex and hidden history, many Americans are fixated on color only, with no awareness of African attributes or black culture. As a result, because my skin was so fair and my hair blond, to white strangers, I went largely undetected as a little black girl.

