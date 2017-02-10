Turkey and Russia disagree over cause of botched airstrike

Story highlights Turkey and Russia dispute cause of deadly airstrike

Parties agree greater military coordination is necessary

(CNN) Turkey and Russia on Friday disagreed over the events that led to a deadly incident of friendly fire, but agreed to strengthen their military coordination.

Russian fighter jets were performing a combat mission to destroy ISIS militants' positions in northern Syria on Thursday when they mistakenly fired on Turkish troops, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 11 others wounded in the airstrike near the city of al-Bab.

The Turkish military had provided Russian forces with the coordinates of its troops' positions one day before the deadly airstrike, according to a statement on Friday by the Turkish Armed Forces.

Following an earlier incident in which a rocket was launched from a Russian-controlled area towards a Turkish position, Turkey resent the coordinates to the Russian command center at the Hmeymim military base near Latakia, said the statement.

Hours earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the strike was based on coordinates provided by the Turkish side.

