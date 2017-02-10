Story highlights Rouhani addressed crowds in Tehran

Tehran (CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Iran will not be bullied by those using "threatening language" against the regime.

Rouhani marked celebrations of the 38th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution Friday by addressing thousands gathered in Tehran, many of whom have been angered by the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Rouhani did not mention Trump by name but instead stated "some amateurs are holding reins of power" in a nearly hour-long speech.

"All of them must know when it comes to the nation of Iran, they must speak to this great nation with equal respect," he told the crowd.

"This great nation will stand resolute in the face of threats. Those who threaten our government, our administration and our armed forces, must know that our nation is a united nation, is an informed nation and, in the face of those who wish her harm, will stand steadfast up to the very end."

