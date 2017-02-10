This is week 50 of a yearlong series. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) Spreading the word has got to be hard. St. Paul had it rough. As someone who has logged a lot of miles covering the world as a journalist, I empathize with the apostle. I can almost feel the sores on his sandal-covered feet.

My imagination ran wild about what Paul's life was like. When plotted on a map, Paul visited more places than most people get to today. Reading through his letters to the Ephesians, Colossians and Thessalonians kept this fascination going.

Paul feels like a friend now. I worried about him as I read. He meets people who resisted his message, but he still plugged away at it.

I even found myself saying this week, "As I walk with Paul..." My boyfriend wondered who in the world I was talking about.

The breadth of Paul's travels made me wonder. I can't even fathom how difficult it was for him to travel to spread the word of Jesus. This is far worse and daunting than being stuck in a middle seat for a long-haul flight.

