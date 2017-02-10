Story highlights Woods pulls out of two more events

Woods: "I'll never feel great"

Quit Dubai tournament with back spasms

(CNN) His comeback was derailed by back spasms and now Tiger Woods has pulled out of a further two tournaments.

Woods has withdrawn from next week's Genesis Open -- a tournament that benefits his foundation -- and the Honda Classic in Florida.

The former world No. 1 blamed a recurrence of the back spasms that forced him to retire from last week's Dubai Desert Classic.

Really looking forward to seeing everyone @genesisopen open next week, unfortunately I won't be able to play. https://t.co/DSGq6okmhu — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2017

"My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down," Woods, now ranked 674th, said in a statement on his website.

"This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic."

