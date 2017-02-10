Story highlights Football returns to Aleppo after five-year absence

Derby played between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hurriya

(CNN) For football fans in Aleppo, a recent match provided a fleeting glimpse of what life used to look like.

The local derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hurriya on Saturday January 28 marked the first time a professional game of football had been played in the war-torn city for five years.

It had all characteristics of any normal match -- a sizable crowd, equipped with trumpets, drums and flags, cheering on the two sides.

But for those who are no longer able to call Aleppo their home, this match was far from normal.

"This is a media war, to show the regime has gotten Aleppo back and made it safe," Thaer, an opposition citizen journalist, told CNN.

Read More