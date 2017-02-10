Story highlights More than 60 people were injured

Santa Rita de Cássia won the match 1-0

(CNN) At least 17 people were killed and scores of others injured Friday after a stampede ahead of the opening match of the Angolan football league, state-run media reported.

The stampede happened at the Municipal Stadium 4 de Janeiro, which is in Uíge, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of the capital, Luanda.

State-run television station TPA reported football fans did not follow security instructions and tried to enter the stadium through one gate to watch the match between Santa Rita de Cássia and Recreativo do Libolo.

At least 61 people were injured, state-run news agency Angola Press reported, citing the general director of the provincial hospital of the Uíge. Five were in serious condition.

The match went on as scheduled, with Santa Rita de Cássia winning 1-0.

