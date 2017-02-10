Story highlights Eastern Ukraine has been ravaged by war since pro-Russian rebels seized government buildings in 2014

Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine (CNN) Mariika Savkevich plays her family's old upright piano with practiced skill and intensity, her music defying the war that is being fought just down the road.

The 11-year-old smiles at the applause she receives -- she is proud of her performance. But she is also too traumatized to be left in a room by herself.

"After this recent shelling, Mariika is afraid to go alone to the toilet," her mother Svetlana explains. "She's also afraid to go in other rooms alone."

Mariika Savkevich plays the piano at her home in Avdiivka, while Ukraine's war rages nearby.

As their children play next door, Svetlana and her husband Oleksii drink tea at their kitchen table and talk of the war raging outside.

Through windows closed tightly against the bitter winter cold, artillery blasts echo constantly over their neighborhood.

