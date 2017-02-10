French olive farmer fined $3,200 for helping migrants

Story highlights Many of the migrants helped on the farm are unaccompanied children

Herrou declares "Justice is a witness"

(CNN) A French court has given a farmer and pro-immigration activist a suspended 3,000 euros ($3,200) fine for helping illegal immigrants to enter France and giving them food and shelter, the Nice prosecutor Jean Michel Pretre told CNN.

Cedric Herrou, 37, an olive and chicken farmer, was facing a maximum five-year prison sentence and a 30,000 euro ($31,500) financial penalty both for driving immigrants across the border from Italy in his farm truck and lodging them on his premises. Pretre, prosecuting, had asked for an eight-month sentence.

JUST WATCHED A French farmer's history of helping migrants Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A French farmer's history of helping migrants 02:20

But, in what appears to be a lenient sentence, the judge at the court in Nice in the south of France let Herrou off with a fine, which he does not have to pay unless he offends again.

"Justice is a witness of the dehumanizing conditions people living on the French territory have to cope with everyday." Herrou told French Radio station BFMTV this morning.

"Our politicians, our political representatives, must be responsible for giving a decent welcome to the people that set foot on French soil, whether it is a country, a department, a region, a nation, a continent, Europe must respect human right and the right of children."

Read More