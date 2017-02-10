Foiled France terror plot appears ISIS-inspired, source says

Story highlights Suspects were making explosive used in Paris, Brussels attacks, source tells CNN

Accused 16-year-old girl had pledged ISIS allegiance in cell phone video, source says

(CNN) Suspects arrested Friday in a foiled terror plot in France had just started making the same powerful explosive used in the ISIS-directed Paris and Brussels attacks, and they appear to have been inspired by the terror group, a source close to the investigation tells CNN.

French police "thwarted an imminent attack on French soil" when they arrested four people, including a 16-year-old girl and three men, in cities across France, the interior minister Bruno Le Roux said in a statement. The girl had pledged allegiance to ISIS in a cell phone video, the source said.

A partially assembled improvised explosive device was also found as part of the investigation, according to Le Roux's statement.

When they were arrested, the plotters had just begun making TATP, the same high explosive used in Paris and Brussels, the source tells CNN. TATP, or triacetone triperoxide, is a chemical powder made from common household objects that can explode when subject to heat or friction.

The arrests in Montpellier, Clapiers and Marseillan follow a two-week investigation led by the anti-terrorist division of the Paris Public Prosecutor in collaboration with the judicial police of Montpellier and the national police force, the statement said.