4 arrested in France for foiled terror plot, official says

(CNN) A 16-year-old-girl and three men were arrested Friday in cities across France in a foiled terror attack, according to a statement by the interior minister.

A partially assembled improvised explosive device was also found as part of the investigation, the statement from Bruno Le Roux said.

Le Roux praised the work of investigators that led to the arrests, "among them three directly suspected of preparing a violent attack against our territory."

The arrests in Montpellier, Clapiers and Marseillan follow a two-week investigation led by the anti-terrorist division of the Paris Public Prosecutor in collaboration with the judicial police of Montpellier and the national police force, the statement said.