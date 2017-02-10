Where clowns go to pray: The church service dedicated to laughter

Story highlights Around 60 clowns from around the world attended the annual service of smiles

The ceremony included a tribute to clowns that recently passed away

London (CNN) A group of clowns wearing oversized shoes, bow ties and bowler hats enter a church in a semi-solemn procession.

The pews fill up with grinning faces, outlandish costumes, and, of course, red noses.

The sermon, punctuated by quips and one-liners, features a special prayer: "Dear Lord, thank you for calling me to share your precious gift of laughter."

This is not a typical service, nor a place for those suffering from coulrophobia

Clowns line the rows of All Saints church in east London.

For the last 70 years, clowns have lined the pews of an east London church in tribute to their late master, Joseph Grimaldi.

