ABC renews entire TGIT lineup

Story highlights ABC has renewed its entire TGIT lineup

The renewals will take "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and "How to Get Away with Murder" into seasons 14, 7, and 4, respectively

(CNN) Thursdays are going to continue to be busy nights for your DVR.

ABC has renewed its entire Shonda Rhimes-produced #TGIT lineup -- "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" -- for new seasons.

"I'm thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them," said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment in a statement.

The renewals mean "Grey's Anatomy" will air its impressive 14th season in the fall. "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" were renewed for seasons 7 and 4, respectively.

While the renewals aren't surprising, the triple dose of news firms up the network's commitment to the ever-popular #TGIT (Thank God It's Thursday) lineup.

