'SNL' Trump cabinet fantasy league

Unless you are fantasy leaguing who should play its members in an "SNL" parody of the Trump administration.

Already viewers have been blessed with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy killing it as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

And more actors want in on the fun.

Christine Baranski and Betsy DeVos

Billy Baldwin and Eric Trump

Let's round out the cabinet with some other picks.

Ellen DeGeneres as Vice President Mike Pence

The LGBTQ community would be sure to lose it if DeGeneres was brought in to play Pence.

Kate McKinnon as Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

McKinnon is one of the show's best performers -- her Justin Bieber impersonation is unparalleled -- and she's already doing a great Conway.

Margot Robbie as Ivanka Trump

Robbie helped get Season 42 of "SNL" off to a great start when she played the first daughter in a "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch. (It involved lots of wind-in-hair.)

Michael Cera as Senior Adviser Jared Kushner

The actor would be "Superbad" -- and by that we mean amazing -- in the role.

Shia LaBeouf as Donald Trump Jr.

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York shut down LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream , so, perhaps, he could work some of his feelings out by playing the president's namesake.

Leslie Jordan as Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Admit it: the resemblance between Jordan and Sessions is pretty uncanny.

John Goodman as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

The "Roseanne" star is a bit of a ringer given that he played Tillerson in an "SNL" sketch in December.

Tom Hanks as Health Secretary Tom Price

Any opportunity to have Hanks on the show should be embraced. The Oscar winner's performance in the "Black Jeopardy" sketch in October is now legendary.

Billy Bob Thornton as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly

Thornton is a veteran of political movies including "Primary Colors" and "Our Brand is Crisis." It might be time for him to bring his talents to the small screen.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

She's the commander in chief over on HBO's "Veep," and Louis-Dreyfus was an "SNL" cast member from 1982 to 1985.

John Oliver as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

This one is a no brainer, yes?

Jeff Garlin as CIA Director Mike Pompeo

We dare you to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for Garlin as Pompeo.

Bryan Cranston as Secretary of Defense James Mattis

The "Breaking Bad" star has only ever hosted "SNL" once in 2010, which doesn't seem right. Bring him back.

Ali Wong as Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao

The world needs way more of the "Baby Cobra" comedian, so why not on "SNL?"

James Brolin as Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Brolin could be a double win for the late night show if his wife Barbra Streisand tags along as a musical guest.

Tracy Morgan as HUD Secretary pick Ben Carson

"SNL" is home sweet home for Morgan. He was a cast member from 1996 to 2003 before moving on to "30 Rock."

Leslie Jones as Communications Director for White House Office of Public Liason Omarosa Manigault

Jones is a fan favorite on "SNL." The two women both appear in the forthcoming film, "We Are Family."