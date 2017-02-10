Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream shut down after museum claims it's a 'public safety hazard'

Story highlights Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream at New York City's The Museum of the Moving Image was shut down on Friday

The museum called the art installation "a public safety hazard"

The actor took to Twitter and slammed the museum's decision to "abandon" the project

(CNN) Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump live stream has been shut down.

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York announced Friday that they decided to close the "HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US," exhibit because it poses an "ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses."

The actor had installed a camera at the museum to run a continuous live stream for the duration of Donald Trump's presidency and had invited the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, "He will not divide us," into the camera.

"Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week," the museum's statement on their website continued.