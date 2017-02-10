Breaking News

Rosie O'Donnell gives us her Steve Bannon

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

(CNN)Way to audition, Rosie O'Donnell.

After expressing interest in portraying chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," O'Donnell doubled down Thursday by changing her Twitter profile picture to one with a striking resemblance to him.
The switch came days after O'Donnell tweeted that she was available to play Bannon after Melissa McCarthy's memorable portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL."
    Rosie O'Donnell says she's open to playing Steve Bannon on 'SNL
    Since then, fans have been urging the show to take O'Donnell up on her offer.
    "SNL" has already found ratings success with Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Trump, though the president himself is famously not a fan.
    The late night show added to its buzz when it cast McCarthy as an angry Spicer lashing out during a press briefing.
    The video went viral. Spicer's critique was that perhaps the McCarthy might want to dial it back a bit.
    O'Donnell is a well-known critic of Trump, and the pair have publicly exchanged barbs over the years. She's been equally vocal about his Cabinet.
    A rep for O'Donnell told CNN that for now she "is not doing 'SNL,'" just having fun with it on Twitter.
    Your move, "SNL."

    CNN's Jessica Moskowitz contributed to this story