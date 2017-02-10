Breaking News

Rosie O'Donnell gives us her Steve Bannon

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Fri February 10, 2017

(CNN)Way to audition, Rosie O'Donnell.

After expressing interest in portraying chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," O'Donnell doubled down Thursday by changing her Twitter profile picture to one with a striking resemblance to him.
The switch came days after O'Donnell tweeted that she was available to play Bannon after Melissa McCarthy's memorable portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL."
    Rosie O'Donnell says she's open to playing Steve Bannon on 'SNL
    Since then, fans have been urging the show to take O'Donnell up on her offer.
    O'Donnell is a well-known critic of President Trump, and the pair have publicly exchanged barbs over the years. She's been equally vocal about his Cabinet.
    Your move, "SNL."